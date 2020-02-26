Equity options can be sold until the close of regular market hours so if the expiration date is 2/28, is the last time you can sell is by 4 PM EST. I doubt that you are referring to them but note that there are some European-style index options that have AM settlement on the third Friday of the month.

I would suggest that you speak to customer service because in their option agreement, Robinhood has some language to the effect of allowing them to exercise your ITM options at expiration. This statement doesn't make a lot of sense because the OCC automatically exercises all expiring ITM options at expiration so it's hard to know if it's a redundant statement or an additional in house regulation.