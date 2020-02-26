In Federal tax form W4, I am trying to figure out what to put in the following section so that my w4 is correct. I changed my status from single to married since I got married recently at the following location on my employer's website:

In the Claim Dependents section, I selected 1 since my spouse is dependent on me. However, when I selected 1 here, the step 3 in automatically generated W4 for me looks like the following on my employer's website:

However, the W-4 instructions says I should multiply other dependents by 500. But for me it's showing $1. So should I put 500 in the sections for Claim Dependents so that in the automatically generated W4 it would show $500 instead of $1?