0

I recently got a new job that doesn't have a 401k. I rolled my previous 401k of $30k into a traditional IRA. I plan on contributing $12,000 to retirement this year but I know I can only contribute $6,000 to a Roth IRA. What is my best option to save for retirement? Should I use the backdoor Roth IRA method and if I do how much will I owe in taxes on the 30k? I don't think we'll go over the earning limits, our before tax household income will be about $190k, but if for some reason we do go over the limit what's the best option to save for my retirement?

|improve this question
New contributor
Bakon Jarser is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • Does your employer offer an HSA with a HDHP? – D Stanley 8 mins ago
  • Why would you convert the 30k to a roth (or contribute to a roth in general)? You're in a high tax bracket now (and live in CA to boot) - do you expect your tax rate to be higher at retirement? – D Stanley 7 mins ago

Your Answer

Bakon Jarser is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.