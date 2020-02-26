I recently got a new job that doesn't have a 401k. I rolled my previous 401k of $30k into a traditional IRA. I plan on contributing $12,000 to retirement this year but I know I can only contribute $6,000 to a Roth IRA. What is my best option to save for retirement? Should I use the backdoor Roth IRA method and if I do how much will I owe in taxes on the 30k? I don't think we'll go over the earning limits, our before tax household income will be about $190k, but if for some reason we do go over the limit what's the best option to save for my retirement?
Does your employer offer an HSA with a HDHP? – D Stanley 8 mins ago
Why would you convert the 30k to a roth (or contribute to a roth in general)? You're in a high tax bracket now (and live in CA to boot) - do you expect your tax rate to be higher at retirement? – D Stanley 7 mins ago