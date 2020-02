I am trying to reduce the tax impact of owning the ETF HMMJ, but this could also apply to other ETFs.

Assume I have just 3 empty accounts: RRSP, TFSA, and non-registered account. I live Toronto. Which account would have the lowest amount of tax if I bought HMMJ?

Below is a screen-shot from the Horizons ETFS 2019 SUMMARY OF T3 FACTORS PDF.