What snag about swap-based ETFs is this Reddit post trying to underline? Please explain simply.

aughhhhh. 2 points 12 months ago Most of my money is in a Taxed account. I do very little different. I don't buy those swap based ETFs because they cannot answer the most basic question.... "Who will pay the tax bill that is growing larger and larger every year?" I make a half-hearted attempt to keep Cdn dividends vs capital gains in the better account (div in Taxed if low tax brackets, capgains in taxed if high bracket). I try to keep the passive ETFs I never sell in the Taxed account, to delay capital gains. Simplest simply to just get your head around paying income tax.

aughhhhh. 1 point 11 months ago Research for yourself how they reduce your tax. They have a video produced because ever purchaser of their ETFs should ask this question. Watch is multiple times like I did waiting for the answer. It is not there.

wcg66. 2 points 11 months ago I hold Horizon ETFs and my understanding is they don’t reduce tax, they simply defer it. Any gains made, regardless of source increase the price of the ETF. Taxes are due when you sell the ETF as a capital gain. I chose them because they defer taxes and simplify the ownership of a non-registered account. What am I missing?