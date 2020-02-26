You know this is a scam because he's contacted you out of the blue offering money. The pictures probably aren't his and the money he's offering you is definitely not his (it's either unclean money that needs an innocent party to launder it, or it's someone else's money / account etc. that he needs a method to get at without traceability back to him). There are many many questions on here from people who have got further down this route with these kinds of people - browse the "scams" tag for more. Well done for spotting that something isn't quite right, and coming here to ask about it - now block him, delete the messages and move on.