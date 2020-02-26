I am planning to send $40000 to my friend in India. After few months, he plans to return me the same amount.
What would be the tax implications for both of us in India and USA?
Thanks in advance!
Stack Exchange network consists of 175 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
I am planning to send $40000 to my friend in India. After few months, he plans to return me the same amount.
What would be the tax implications for both of us in India and USA?
Thanks in advance!