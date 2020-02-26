Well, $20000 a year for 43 years is $860000. In today's dollars that amount of money at 3.5% dividend produces an annual income of $30100.

So if the investment only keeps up with inflation through the 43 years, it pay an annual income in future dollars equal to the buying power in today's dollars of $30100. The future dollars will be a bigger number than today's dollars but the buying power will be about the same.

So the investor should decide if they want to take the risk of trying to outperform inflation or if they want the lower risk of just trying to keep up with inflation.

Now actuarial calculations could be done on paying down the total amount after retirement. But as the amount is paid down then the dividend income also gets smaller. And the actuarial assumptions are a risk.