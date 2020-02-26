If I put $20,000 a year in a retirement fund for 43 years, is it possible to reach $1,000,000 in 43 years?and if so, what retirement funds are good to invest? And I am talking about a retirement fund that requires no interest.
$1M won't really be enough for a nice retirement in 43 years due to inflation. But, if you invest $20,000 a year for 43 years earning 4%, you will have $2M. – Mattman944 9 mins ago
Would you say $2M enough is a good retirement ? By retirement, I mean a simple lifestyle. – Sarah Smith 6 mins ago
Predicting 5-10 years out is hard enough, 40+ years is nearly impossible. Save 15-20% for retirement and you will be way ahead of most people. – Mattman944 29 secs ago
Well, $20000 a year for 43 years is $860000. In today's dollars that amount of money at 3.5% dividend produces an annual income of $30100.
So if the investment only keeps up with inflation through the 43 years, it pay an annual income in future dollars equal to the buying power in today's dollars of $30100. The future dollars will be a bigger number than today's dollars but the buying power will be about the same.
So the investor should decide if they want to take the risk of trying to outperform inflation or if they want the lower risk of just trying to keep up with inflation.
Now actuarial calculations could be done on paying down the total amount after retirement. But as the amount is paid down then the dividend income also gets smaller. And the actuarial assumptions are a risk.