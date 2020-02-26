I just got my first credit card (several months ago)!

I'm reading about credit card best practices, and I see credit utilization over and over again.

One site that really got my interest is this, where they state:

Higher balances are more difficult to afford and could indicate that you're overextended. High utilization lowers your credit score and signals to prospective lenders an increased risk that you will fall behind on payments.

However, I pay my balance in full every month, and I'm not looking to make partial payments anytime soon. Do I need to worry about credit utilization?

I now often hit the 50% or more mark, but that's just because I'm using the card much more frequently versus always carrying cash (I found that the card is faster and more convenient).