I see would-be scammers all over the place trying to get my personal info. You know, they want to be generous and pay off my debt or be my sugar momma. They're all so terribly obvious. But a would-be scammer gave me their routing and checking account number. What can go wrong if I were to use that to make a payment on one of my credit cards? None of my information is out, in this scenario.

  • There are lots of directions it could go from there. To remove the temptation, realize that the information they gave you isn't theirs. It's stolen/scammed from someone else, and they need someone's help to get the money out anonymously (from their standpoint). – glibdud 8 mins ago

