0

I have a stocks and shares LISA but as I might want to use the funds in not too distant future I would like to lower the risk of losing a significant portion of the money by also putting some money into regular cash LISA. Can I open and pay into both of these in the same tax year? 

You can hold cash or stocks and shares in your Lifetime ISA, or have a combination of both.

The government website only says hold a combination of both and not pay into and other sites usually said you are only allowed to pay into one LISA.

|improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.