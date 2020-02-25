I have a stocks and shares LISA but as I might want to use the funds in not too distant future I would like to lower the risk of losing a significant portion of the money by also putting some money into regular cash LISA. Can I open and pay into both of these in the same tax year?

You can hold cash or stocks and shares in your Lifetime ISA, or have a combination of both.

The government website only says hold a combination of both and not pay into and other sites usually said you are only allowed to pay into one LISA.