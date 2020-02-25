0

I used to have an average/low credit rating (experian) because I never had any lines of credit. I got a Barclaycard on a promotional offer, so for a year they have not charged me any interest for using the card.

I always pay off the balance in full every month, and the card has improved my credit rating.

The promotional offer on the card expires this April. So come April, I will be charged a very high interest rate for any balance I carry over. Should I close this account and try to get another 0% offer from a different company?

I always clear the balance, but I like the comfort of being able to carry a balance, should I need to, without having to worry about paying interest.

This is especially useful for paying back large purchases over a couple of months.

You'd be affecting two factors that hurt your credit score in the short term - new credit inquiries and average age of credit.

If you plan on paying the balance every month, I'd just keep the card you have and use the interest rate as a disincentive to overuse the card in one period.

I think there's an important distinction to make here, in that you're really asking two (not directly related, from a credit score perspective) questions:

Should I close this account

From a purely credit-score perspective, no - definitely do not close this account. Carrying a credit card account you're not using usually has a net positive impact on your score:

  • it helps keep your average utilization low
  • it will slowly help your average age of credit go up
  • it will help keep your credit mix good

You also asked,

and try to get another 0% offer from a different company?

I always clear the balance, but I like the comfort of being able to carry a balance, should I need to

If you're thinking about this from a credit score perspective, opening another account will have a number of impacts:

  • the hard pull on your credit report (which the bank will do to approve your application) will drop your score by a small amount for a short time (a few years)
  • your average age of credit will drop, because the new account inherently has a zero age at first. This will slowly creep back up as the new account gets older
  • your average utilization may go up or down, depending on whether or not you actually do ever carry a balance.

Of course, if you do literally need to carry a balance, having the promo rate is a good thing. But if you never plan on carrying a balance, and you're concerned about your credit score in the short term, it probably makes sense to not open the other account. If you're concerned in the long term, it's probably a wash, since:

  • two cards sitting at zero aren't any different than one sitting at zero from a utilization perspective,
  • credit mix won't be substantially different
  • average age of credit - in the long term - will tend to balance back out
  • the hard pull will eventually age off.

