I used to have an average/low credit rating (experian) because I never had any lines of credit. I got a Barclaycard on a promotional offer, so for a year they have not charged me any interest for using the card.

I always pay off the balance in full every month, and the card has improved my credit rating.

The promotional offer on the card expires this April. So come April, I will be charged a very high interest rate for any balance I carry over. Should I close this account and try to get another 0% offer from a different company?

I always clear the balance, but I like the comfort of being able to carry a balance, should I need to, without having to worry about paying interest.

This is especially useful for paying back large purchases over a couple of months.