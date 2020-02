It may be possible to hold private company shares within an RRSP, assuming you are not related to that company per the definition shown here https://www.canada.ca/en/revenue-agency/services/tax/individuals/topics/rrsps-related-plans/definitions-rrsps.html#prohibited.

[In short, you can't own 10% or more of the company, either directly or indirectly - the most common type of share that might be possible to do this with, then, would be if you had shares through employment of a private company; if it's your own company or similar this won't be possible.]

However, LIRA legislation is actually pension legislation [dictated provincially], not tax legislation [for the most part dictated federally]. What you can do with LIRA funds is going to depend on the province you are in.