I recently paid a non-refundable housing deposit of $1,300 for summer intern housing. The company I am going to work at this summer has outlined in my contract that I will receive $2,500 to cover living expenses that will be paid out June. I paid for the housing deposit using a credit card but can afford to completely pay it off using money in my checking account. Would it make sense to:

Pay the card off in full (I have over 15,000 in checking currently)

Pay the minimum monthly dues on the credit card and then pay the debt off once my housing assistance from the company is deposited into my checking account.

Any other options or advice?