I am attempting to remove an excess contribution made to my 2019 Roth IRA account before 2020 tax deadline.

While removing the contribution, Vanguard asks for whether federal and state taxes should be withheld? Under what circumstances would I withhold taxes? I am under the impression that taxes will be withheld when I fill out the 2019 taxes so I am confused as why I would do it here? What would happen if I don't withhold taxes?

Below is a screenshot of the Vanguard screen: