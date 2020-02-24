0

I lived in the UK for a while, but now I'm heading back to Romania. I tried signing up to Charles Schwab, Fidelity and a few others, but it looks like no broker accepts applications from Romanians living in their home country. I also tried, for the sake of it, seeing if they accept Bulgarians, but once again I could not proceed with the application.

What should one do in this situation? Is there any way to buy option contracts if no brokers allows you to sign up? Can't you do your trades with the CME Group directly?

  • Fidelity and Schwab aren't geared toward traders. Interactive Brokers offers trading in nearly 200 countries, including Romania. I don't know what limitations, if any, that they place on traders in different countries. – Bob Baerker 26 mins ago

