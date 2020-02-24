At yahoo finance (and similar) I can download historical data such as the open, close, high, low, volume. Are the prices the bid or the ask price? I can't track the info down so far and was hoping someone on here knew the answer.
The prices could be the bid or the ask, depending on whether the open, close, high, and low were buys or sells.
Since there is a volume associated with each line, do you think the prices are the actual values at which the trades occurred? At any moment in time there would be both bids and asks (e.g., at the open/close/high/low there would be both bids and asks....right?? Not just one or the other as you imply...??) – user3496060 3 mins ago