I recently bought a money order from Western Union for the first time at my local supermarket. I specified the amount to be $20.4; the amount I was charged with was $21.28, which makes sense. But the printed ticket the cashier gave me also had the amount of $21.28 on it. When I bought USPS money order, it used to show exactly the amount I wanted. I'm in a situation when the money order has to worth exactly $20.4. Can I still use that Western Union money order?
the printed ticket the cashier gave me do you mean the actual money order? Or did you receive a receipt with that amount on it, AND a money order? – dwizum 25 mins ago
@dwizum the actual money order has $21.28 on it. The receipt has Western Union Money Order Principal = $20.4 and Western Union Money Order Feet = $0.88, to a total of $21.28. Everything looks good except the money order, which confuses me – Henry Wise 8 mins ago