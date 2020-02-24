A few weeks ago I bought some Tesla shares at $908. I held them until Feb. 19 when the price went to $930, putting in a stop-limit order to sell at $915, but not below $900.

Shortly after, the stock immediately crashed to $858.40 (the previous close) and then immediately recovered. My order did not execute.

Would my order have executed if I didn't set the limit, or were the number of shares at $858.40 previously determined and my market order would have executed around $915? Did a buy option or a sell option at the previous close price cause this momentary dip, or was there some other cause? Or is there not enough information to answer this question?