2

A few weeks ago I bought some Tesla shares at $908. I held them until Feb. 19 when the price went to $930, putting in a stop-limit order to sell at $915, but not below $900.

Shortly after, the stock immediately crashed to $858.40 (the previous close) and then immediately recovered. My order did not execute.

Would my order have executed if I didn't set the limit, or were the number of shares at $858.40 previously determined and my market order would have executed around $915? Did a buy option or a sell option at the previous close price cause this momentary dip, or was there some other cause? Or is there not enough information to answer this question?

|improve this question
New contributor
Sam T is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • If you set a condition like "sell at $915, but not below $900" then you will not get a fill if price gaps from above $915 to below $900. I don't know what you mean by a "buy option" or a "sell option". – Bob Baerker 57 mins ago
  • I know my stop-limit wouldn't execute. I'm asking if not setting a limit would have caused my order to execute during the dip. The suddenness of the dip and the recovery, and the specific price it fell to is what has me confused. By "buy option" and "sell option" I mean other traders executing options to buy / sell at the previous closing price. – Sam T 55 mins ago
  • A stop order would execute once the stop price is reached and your order would be filled at the current market price, wherever that is. As for "buy option" and "sell option", they are executed at the option's strike price not at the previous closing price. However, that's a transaction between two counter parties and does not not involve the open market (covered option) unless one of the parties wants to close his newly opened assigned position (naked option).. – Bob Baerker 8 mins ago

Your Answer

Sam T is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.