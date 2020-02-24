Let's suppose you are in your 20s and want to fully devote your life to something you are highly passionate about, but there's a problem: you are unsure whether that activity will bring you any substantial money in your lifetime. For example, you want to do some research that is difficult to get funded. At any rate, what your desired activity requires is pretty much just a computer and an Internet access, and you can do that from anywhere in the world. Approximately what minimum amount of money do you need as a lump sum deposited to your bank account (e.g., as a result of getting an inheritance or winning in a lottery) to ensure that you can devote your life to that activity and cover your living expenses for the rest of your life?

Some clarifications and constraints:

You are a citizen and resident of a highly developed country like Japan or USA, but do not mind migrating to a different country to cut the cost of living, and you are prepared to learn any foreign language. However, as we know, different countries have different immigration requirements. You do not have any addictions or expensive hobbies and run a modest lifestyle, but want at least reasonable standards of living: a separate unit of reasonable size (e.g., a studio of 30 square meters or so), owned by you or leased to you, with electricity, shower, hot and cold water supply, a washing machine, natural sunlight, and practically unlimited Internet access,

safety (i.e., crime rates small enough not to substantially affect your life expectancy or cause stress),

healthy and fulfilling diet, and

acceptable ecological environment (i.e., one that won't substantially decrease your life expectancy). You do not want to work in any way, even by running a small farm to feed yourself or by physically building your home. You are prepared only to do shopping and household chores like cleaning, washing, ironing, cooking, etc. You can invest in anything and buy whatever you can buy with your money, but you do not want to regularly spend a substantial fraction of your time managing your investments. Your plan must also address your future ageing: you should allocate money to getting proper care from a state or a private person. Let's exclude possible romantic relationships and marriage from consideration, in order to get a reference point. In particular, your plan must not rely on the possibility to solve your financial or immigration issues by marrying anyone. You do not want to break any law, or, to be more precise, to risk getting jailed, having to pay a huge fine, or otherwise destroying your plan by being caught violating a law. You are an individualist who is not prepared to become an active community member and develop a large network of social connections to rely on, so you have to rely on yourself, your money, and law enforcement.

If possible, please come up with a concrete estimate in US$ and start your answer with your figure. I am also curious to read at least a brief substantiation (e.g., what geographical location to choose and how to invest the money).