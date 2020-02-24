My newborn has been removed from Health insurance coverage after failing to upload documents to verify the qualifying life status event.

There were 2 documents uploaded, one which successfully uploaded.

After some experimenting I found that the upload portal has a document size limit of 20MB for in the document portal. However, it looks like there are 2 different responses to trying to upload large documents. If the document is large but not too large (greater 20MB and less than 50MB) the portal says there is an error uploading the document. When uploading my document (60MB) the window displays.

The page was not displayed because the request entity is too large.

So my second document failed to upload, and I didn't realize until the enrollment window had ended.

There was no notice that my the documents were incomplete and I discovered that my son was not covered the same way it seems everyone discovers they no longer have coverage at the doctors office.

Does something like this qualify me for another special enrollment period, or am I just out of luck.