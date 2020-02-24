0

I often see things like:

People who make between "this and that" (range #1) amount of money per month/year must pay 1% in taxes.

People who make between "this and that" (range #2) amount of money per month/year must pay 5% in taxes.

People who make between "this and that" (range #3) amount of money per month/year must pay 50% in taxes.

(Those are not real percentages, but just used to illustrate my point.)

Why isn't the same percentage used for all "tiers"? Isn't the whole point of "per cent" that it means "per 100 equal units"? It already is proportional to their income or to whatever is being measured!

This has always seemed idiotic to me, yet it's frequently done. Why? Why don't they have a set percentage which then obviously will be proportional/fair no matter how much or little the person makes? It truly boggles my mind.

1% of a low income is a little money in absolute terms, but 1% to the person making it. 1% of a massive income is a lot of money in absolute terms, but still 1% to the person or entity making it.

1% is 1%. There seems to be no need for different "tiers". It seems to defeat the entire purpose of using percentages in the first place.

|improve this question
New contributor
Jeffie Sieber is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • 1
    Progressive tax vs proportional tax. Taxation is not always about raising a "fair" amount of money, but can also try to address income inequality. Taking 30% from someone living in poverty is a huge burden, so give those a better tax rate and make up the difference by taking more from someone who can afford it. – amon 32 mins ago
4

I have never seen a tax system like the one you mention. Income tax rates are usually marginal rates. What this really means is that you have something more like this:

1% on the first $10,000 dollars in income

5% on the next $50,000 dollars in income

50% on the next $100,000 dollars in income

I made up all the rates just for illustrative purposes.

From this you get tax brackets:

$10,000 and below is in the 1% bracket.

$10,001 to $60,000 is in the 5% bracket.

$60,001 to $160,000 is in the 50% bracket.

But you're not paying that percent on the whole thing, just the part above the previous bracket.

The purpose of this kind of bracket system is that you are basically giving a tax break to people who earn less money (the "poor") and therefore can less afford taxes because they are just trying to survive and taxing "the rich" a bit more as they have already met all their basic expenses and are out of the survival zone.

|improve this answer
2

You said,

Why isn't the same percentage used for all "tiers"? Isn't the whole point of "per cent" that it means "per 100 equal units"? It already is proportional to their income or to whatever is being measured!

The thing you're missing is that tiered plans (such as the example you've illustrated) are not meant to be proportional. The entire point of this style of tax scheme is to tax people with a higher income more than those with a lower income.

So - you're absolutely correct - brackets aren't "equal" in the proportional sense. But that's exactly the reason why they're used.

|improve this answer

Your Answer

Jeffie Sieber is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.