I often see things like:

People who make between "this and that" (range #1) amount of money per month/year must pay 1% in taxes. People who make between "this and that" (range #2) amount of money per month/year must pay 5% in taxes. People who make between "this and that" (range #3) amount of money per month/year must pay 50% in taxes.

(Those are not real percentages, but just used to illustrate my point.)

Why isn't the same percentage used for all "tiers"? Isn't the whole point of "per cent" that it means "per 100 equal units"? It already is proportional to their income or to whatever is being measured!

This has always seemed idiotic to me, yet it's frequently done. Why? Why don't they have a set percentage which then obviously will be proportional/fair no matter how much or little the person makes? It truly boggles my mind.

1% of a low income is a little money in absolute terms, but 1% to the person making it. 1% of a massive income is a lot of money in absolute terms, but still 1% to the person or entity making it.

1% is 1%. There seems to be no need for different "tiers". It seems to defeat the entire purpose of using percentages in the first place.