I bought a house with my father in New York City while I live and work in Hartford Connecticut and I'm not sure where I need to file taxes as considering my primary residence. I appreciate your advice!

Last year I filed my taxes in Connecticut as a part-year resident since I moved to Connecticut in June for work

Bought in the house in December 2019

Work full-time in Connecticut

I do not own a car but still, I got my New York drivers ID

No rental income from New York home since my father and brothers live there There is around 150 miles from work/my apartment to home I purchased with my father

