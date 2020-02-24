Currently I am trying to make some capital gain from stocks, however I just want to ask for anyone experienced in the world of stocks if they have some idea or a generally accepted way of predicting the uptrend or down trend of a stock price. For example take a look at the below graph for a particular company's monthly stock price change:

This in general is an upward trend even if there are certain down trends in between. However if I take a look at an example of another company's stock price graph below:

This graph shows a downward trend followed by an upward trend which is then now followed by another downward trend.

These days I am no longer looking at the patterns of trends in the daily graph, however I try to look at the monthly data, however I have trouble seeing where the sudden change in the trend occurs.so I was wondering if there is some know how on how to predict using simple ideas, or if there are any sources which allows me to do this.