SPY dropped 2.5% this morning due to fears of the coronavirus. After dropping 2.5%, the price began to rise; there was no new positive news on the coronavirus. Nothing better happened; no reports of a cure or a stemming of cases or random mutation that made it easier to kill. My theory is that the rise is due to a surge in buys; people/companies looking to buy low on the dip and this rapid increase in purchasing has artificially raised the price. I say artificially because nothing has improved in regards to the thing that dropped it in the first place. I am not asking if this is what has happened. Asking for a yes or no answer on something as concrete as 'is that what is changing the price this second' is impossible. I am asking instead is, is that mechanism a possible one? Is that conceptually/hypothetically real? Can a dip cause a surge in buys, subsequently causing a raise in price despite a deteriorating background situation?