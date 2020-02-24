SPY dropped 2.5% this morning due to fears of the coronavirus. After dropping 2.5%, the price began to rise; there was no new positive news on the coronavirus. Nothing better happened; no reports of a cure or a stemming of cases or random mutation that made it easier to kill. My theory is that the rise is due to a surge in buys; people/companies looking to buy low on the dip and this rapid increase in purchasing has artificially raised the price. I say artificially because nothing has improved in regards to the thing that dropped it in the first place. I am not asking if this is what has happened. Asking for a yes or no answer on something as concrete as 'is that what is changing the price this second' is impossible. I am asking instead is, is that mechanism a possible one? Is that conceptually/hypothetically real? Can a dip cause a surge in buys, subsequently causing a raise in price despite a deteriorating background situation?
Every trading day the market zigzags up and down regardless of whether it's a large move up or down because it's an auction. While it's much more of a macro example, in 2008 the DJIA dropped from about 14,000 to 6,500 and yet within that drop there were a few days where it was up over a 1,000 points, a few days up over 500 points and dozens of days when it was up over 200 points. The market isn't linear intraday or long term. – Bob Baerker 10 mins ago