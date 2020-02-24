1

For US Social Security, a person of Full Retirement Age (FRA) can claim spousal benefits to receive 50% of the FRA benefits of their spouse.

Suppose person A is of FRA and has no income. Person B (the spouse of A) has a FRA benefit value of X USD, but is 62 (younger than FRA) and still works with a high income.

When B claims benefits, the value received is at most 0.75 * X (due to their young age). Moreover, no value is received (due to high income).

What is the spousal benefit of person A? Is it:

  1. 0.50 * X
  2. 0.50 * 0.75 * X (for B claiming early)
  3. 0 (due to B's income)

This SSA link suggests that Option 2 would not happen, but does not address whether it would be Option 1 or 3.

|improve this question
New contributor
Kevin Niemann is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Kevin Niemann is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.