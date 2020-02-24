0

I am new to investing and have been trying to create a cadence of continuous mutual fund investment. I have made my first week of purchases using the scheme below. I am seeking feedback on this strategy. Is it sufficiently diversified? Is it wise to continue purchasing on this scheme for all of 2020? Should I have ETFs in the mix? Is this an aggressive breakout? Thanks!

Breakout

30% Domestic Equity (FSKAX, or the ZERO version, FZROX)

15% International Equity (FSPSX)

10% Emerging Markets (FPADX)

15% Inflation-Protected Treasuries (FIPDX)

15% U.S. Treasuries (FUAMX)

15% Real Estate

