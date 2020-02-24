Its 8am EST here in the US. At around 530am the premium per share for a put option of SPY expiring on 2/28 was $0.13. Between 645 and 730 the premium rose to $0.22. This would suggest that a fall in the price of SPY is more likely than it was when the premium was $0.13. However, around this time, the futures market rose. It was down, in the negative (~-2.5%) but it became less negative. Suggesting that a fall in SPY was less likely. What could possibly cause these indicators to point in opposing directions during that time period?