Its 8am EST here in the US. At around 530am the premium per share for a put option of SPY expiring on 2/28 was $0.13. Between 645 and 730 the premium rose to $0.22. This would suggest that a fall in the price of SPY is more likely than it was when the premium was $0.13. However, around this time, the futures market rose. It was down, in the negative (~-2.5%) but it became less negative. Suggesting that a fall in SPY was less likely. What could possibly cause these indicators to point in opposing directions during that time period?
What could cause options premiums and futures market to point in opposite speculative directions?
1"Its 8am EST here in the US. At around 530am the premium per share for a put option of SPY expiring on 2/28 was $0.13. Between 645 and 730 the premium rose to $0.22." SPY options don't open for trading until 9:30 AM EST so on what are you basing this option price rise from 13 to 22 cents? – Bob Baerker 44 mins ago