Company A has a 20 year, $1000 face value bond with a 6% coupon interest paid semiannually, the bond currently has a yield to maturity of 5% and its callable in 19 years with a call premium of 1 years interest. What is the bond’s yield to call if it is purchased today? a. 2.44% b. 4.43% c. 6.44% d. 4.87%