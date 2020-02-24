I'm trying to understand why private equity tends to have higher fee structures than public markets. My hunch is that it takes more skill/risk to manage illiquid assets. I'd also imagine more due diligence is required in PE. However I'm not sure I've hit the main vein of logic behind it all.

Why does private equity have a higher fee structure than public markets? If I was on the right track with my above observations, feel free to elaborate; otherwise feel free to add/remove what doesn't work.