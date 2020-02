Company A has an outstanding bond with 12 years remaining to maturity, a 6% nominal coupon, semiannual payments, and a $1000 par value. The bond has a 6.50% nominal yield to maturity, but it can be called in 2 years at a price of $1060. What is the bond's nominal yield to call? a. 8.81% b. 5.32% c. 5.22% d. 4.20%