Background: I am a 14 year freshman in high school

I wanna get into the stock market and begin investing.

I often try to learn new things through a strict procedure. I have one of each of the following: a textbook on the topic I wanna learn, a regular book, an online source, and some primary sources like raw data from the market. I'm going to try to take notes on these and then try to memorize and understand what I read through things like quizlet and other methods of testing myself. To gain experience, I will try to trade stocks with real money rather than paper trade and try to look at the market and understand what is happening.

I also have other questions to ask as well. How much should I know in the following areas: Mathematics, Economics, Finance, Statistics, and Computer Science? Is it possible to only learn this on the weekends?

Apologies if my approach to learning seems dumb in any way. I'm open to feedback on both my learning process and I'd also like some recommendations for sources.