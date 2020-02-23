This is a record of a transaction made in cash over $10k. This doesn't have anything to do with your taxes, it's just an anti-money-laundering thing.

If you went out next week and bought another car with cash, then kept on doing that week after week, somebody would eventually stop by and ask you some questions regarding where that cash came from and why you're buying so many cars. (If you had good answers, they'd be okay with that; buying a car each week with cash isn't illegal, just suspicious.) Since you just bought a single car, the IRS will almost certainly just file it and ignore it.