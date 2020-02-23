1

what does The IRS do with forms 8300 they receive. I have never bought in cash but spent a decades of home savings on a car down payment for $10,000 and a notice sent to me said it was filed with The IRS. Do they receive it and make a memo on my return or does this cause a problem or audit trigger.

|improve this question
New contributor
lala is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
3

This is a record of a transaction made in cash over $10k. This doesn't have anything to do with your taxes, it's just an anti-money-laundering thing.

If you went out next week and bought another car with cash, then kept on doing that week after week, somebody would eventually stop by and ask you some questions regarding where that cash came from and why you're buying so many cars. (If you had good answers, they'd be okay with that; buying a car each week with cash isn't illegal, just suspicious.) Since you just bought a single car, the IRS will almost certainly just file it and ignore it.

|improve this answer

Your Answer

lala is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.