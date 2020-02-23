what does The IRS do with forms 8300 they receive. I have never bought in cash but spent a decades of home savings on a car down payment for $10,000 and a notice sent to me said it was filed with The IRS. Do they receive it and make a memo on my return or does this cause a problem or audit trigger.
Purchase a vehicle from a decade of savings in cash for $10,000 and was told form 8300 sent to IRS
This is a record of a transaction made in cash over $10k. This doesn't have anything to do with your taxes, it's just an anti-money-laundering thing.
If you went out next week and bought another car with cash, then kept on doing that week after week, somebody would eventually stop by and ask you some questions regarding where that cash came from and why you're buying so many cars. (If you had good answers, they'd be okay with that; buying a car each week with cash isn't illegal, just suspicious.) Since you just bought a single car, the IRS will almost certainly just file it and ignore it.