In 2019, I accidentally contributed to my Roth IRA, despite my income being over the limit. I made periodic contributions of $200 every month, totaling $2400, which I plan to remove before the April 15th tax deadline to avoid a 6% penalty. (I was advised that I can distribute this excess contribution and earnings to my checking and immediately put the money in my Traditional IRA to also avoid the 10% early distribution penalty.)

I am trying to calculate the net income attributable (NIA) for these contributions based on the equation provided by the IRS:

Net income = excess contribution x (ACB - AOB) / AOB

I'm assuming I need to calculate this based on each contribution individually, then total the NIA afterwards. One complication is that I also performed a direct rollover (about $27,000) from my Roth 401k to this Roth IRA in May 2019. So, I'm having trouble decoupling this rollover from the earnings calculations. The details look something like this:

Date Contributed    Contribution Amount         AOB      ACB       NIA
1/15/2019                          $200  $16,000       $55000     $488
2/15/2019                          $200  $17,000       $55000     $447
3/15/2019                          $200  $17,500       $55000     $429
4/15/2019                          $200  $18,300       $55000     $401
5/15/2019                          $200  $18,600       $55000     $391
6/15/2019                          $200  $47,000       $55000     $34
7/15/2019                          $200  $46,750       $55000     $35
8/15/2019                          $200  $47,000       $55000     $34
9/15/2019                          $200  $47,300       $55000     $33
10/15/2019                         $200  $48,000       $55000     $29
11/15/2019                         $200  $48,500       $55000     $27
12/15/2019                         $200  $50,000       $55000     $20

Total Contribution                                                 Total NIA
$2,400                                                             $2,387

As you can see, I would expect that the earnings on each of my $200 contributions would be in the $20 - $40 range, but the 401k rollover is making the NIA much higher for the beginning of 2019. Is this correct? Or is there some way to exclude the rollover amount so that a better representation of the $2400 earnings (based on market gains) can be calculated?

