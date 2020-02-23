In 2019, I accidentally contributed to my Roth IRA, despite my income being over the limit. I made periodic contributions of $200 every month, totaling $2400, which I plan to remove before the April 15th tax deadline to avoid a 6% penalty. (I was advised that I can distribute this excess contribution and earnings to my checking and immediately put the money in my Traditional IRA to also avoid the 10% early distribution penalty.)

I am trying to calculate the net income attributable (NIA) for these contributions based on the equation provided by the IRS:

Net income = excess contribution x (ACB - AOB) / AOB

I'm assuming I need to calculate this based on each contribution individually, then total the NIA afterwards. One complication is that I also performed a direct rollover (about $27,000) from my Roth 401k to this Roth IRA in May 2019. So, I'm having trouble decoupling this rollover from the earnings calculations. The details look something like this:

Date Contributed Contribution Amount AOB ACB NIA 1/15/2019 $200 $16,000 $55000 $488 2/15/2019 $200 $17,000 $55000 $447 3/15/2019 $200 $17,500 $55000 $429 4/15/2019 $200 $18,300 $55000 $401 5/15/2019 $200 $18,600 $55000 $391 6/15/2019 $200 $47,000 $55000 $34 7/15/2019 $200 $46,750 $55000 $35 8/15/2019 $200 $47,000 $55000 $34 9/15/2019 $200 $47,300 $55000 $33 10/15/2019 $200 $48,000 $55000 $29 11/15/2019 $200 $48,500 $55000 $27 12/15/2019 $200 $50,000 $55000 $20 Total Contribution Total NIA $2,400 $2,387

As you can see, I would expect that the earnings on each of my $200 contributions would be in the $20 - $40 range, but the 401k rollover is making the NIA much higher for the beginning of 2019. Is this correct? Or is there some way to exclude the rollover amount so that a better representation of the $2400 earnings (based on market gains) can be calculated?