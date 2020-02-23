0

I understand in Swaps there are two investing strategies called Outrights and Spreads.

Could someone please confirm my understanding of them?

I understand an Outright strategy in Swaps refers to investing in an ordinary Swap (i.e, fixed vs floating payment at certain maturity)

I understand a Spread refers to going Long a Swap at certain maturity and Short another Swap at a different maturity. So example, 2s5s could refer going long a 2 year maturity swap and going short a 5 year maturity one. So technically, would be like two outright investments. I am not totally sure about this nomenclature.

