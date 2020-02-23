I would be interested to compute what academics define as profitability using Yahoo Finance (we can take Apple as an example), but I lack accounting skills.

In A Five-Factor Asset Pricing Model, Fama & French define profitability as follows :

Profitability is annual revenues minus cost of goods sold, interest expense, and selling, general, and administrative expenses, all divided by book equity. We call this variable operating profitability, OP, but it is operating profitability minus interest expense.

And French precise on his website :

In August 2018, we have revised the method for computing Operating Profitability. We now include minority interest in the denominator, so the operating profitability ratio is annual revenues minus cost of goods sold, interest expense, and selling, general, and administrative expense divided by the sum of book equity and minority interest.

What would be the correct formula with Yahoo data ? (Operating Income or Loss - Interest Expense) / Total stockholders’ equity ?

In The Other Side of Value: Good Growth and the Gross Profitability Premium, Novy-Marx suggests to use gross profits-to-assets. Would it be Gross Profit / Total Assets with Yahoo data ?