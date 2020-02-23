0

QIF (quicken interchange format) files support the notion of a split transaction where a given account transaction can be broken down into sub line-items whose individual amounts roll up to the overall transaction total. They may also have their own individual memos and categories.

They file format denotes this with the S, E and $ tags

Introduction to the QIF file source

If a transaction has "splits", meaning that it is a single transaction with "this" account but is "split" into multiple source/destination accounts, the splits are described with S fields for the category/account/class of each split, an $ field for the amount of the split, and an E field for a per-split memo. The total of all the $ fields in a transaction record should equal the T field.

Also

gnucash/import-export/qif-imp/file-format.txt

Note that S,E and $ lines are repeated as needed for splits.

Question: are ofx files capable of expressing split transactions as well?

