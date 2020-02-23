0

I've been accumulating RSU and Compensation via stock (against my better judgment, but that's another topic)

Now the company liquidated. e-trade documentation for 1099-div shows that i received money for "8. Cash liquidation distributions" But e-trade unhelpful system shows no transaction history and no cost basis for anything (despite all being in the covered-lot category)

Going back to the several years of receipts I accumulated for the stock plan (there are also RSU grants) I can somewhat figure out the cost basis.

Let's say the cost basis average $50. The liquidation was based on $110, but $100 was paid in money, and $10 was kept on a title that will be further distributed in the future (and is non-tradeable until then, but was valued at $10 when de-listed)

assuming 1000 shares, is it correct to subtract the cost (in the example $50, 1000*($100-$50)=$50.000) of the value when entering the gains on the irs forms? Or must I enter the full value ($100.000, which is what is shown on 1099-DIV field 8) and specify the cost ($50.000) somewhere else?

How is the left over title (stock?) that is non-tradable impact the calculation of the cost-basis?

Another question, is there anything i can gain from 100% of those shares being held for what the IRS consider long-term if this was a proper sale?

|improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.