I've been accumulating RSU and Compensation via stock (against my better judgment, but that's another topic)

Now the company liquidated. e-trade documentation for 1099-div shows that i received money for "8. Cash liquidation distributions" But e-trade unhelpful system shows no transaction history and no cost basis for anything (despite all being in the covered-lot category)

Going back to the several years of receipts I accumulated for the stock plan (there are also RSU grants) I can somewhat figure out the cost basis.

Let's say the cost basis average $50. The liquidation was based on $110, but $100 was paid in money, and $10 was kept on a title that will be further distributed in the future (and is non-tradeable until then, but was valued at $10 when de-listed)

assuming 1000 shares, is it correct to subtract the cost (in the example $50, 1000*($100-$50)=$50.000) of the value when entering the gains on the irs forms? Or must I enter the full value ($100.000, which is what is shown on 1099-DIV field 8) and specify the cost ($50.000) somewhere else?

How is the left over title (stock?) that is non-tradable impact the calculation of the cost-basis?

Another question, is there anything i can gain from 100% of those shares being held for what the IRS consider long-term if this was a proper sale?