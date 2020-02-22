I feel I can get more profit If I open short positions on 52h RSI 80-90 stocks on their new highs.
What do you think?
Stack Exchange network consists of 175 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
I feel I can get more profit If I open short positions on 52h RSI 80-90 stocks on their new highs.
What do you think?