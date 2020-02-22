I been a victim of id theft, there were checks deposited that were bounced but money was withdrawn physically within the bank branch, the signatures of the checks that bounced were not even close to my signature, neither was the withdraw slip, now to make matters worse the bank decides to close my credit card, their investigation was just a bunch of runarounds, to waste time and give false hope, now in my credit report it says that I disagree with the closing of my credit card, it just could not be more obvious that the bank who is paying 3 billion in civil lawsuit is desperate to make something from the crime that i am going through and just make it harder on me to resolve this situation for them to upcharge me and ruin my credit, what kind of lawyer can help resolve this situation besides a consumer rights lawyer? as their actions are malevolent and misleading since they had commercial campaigns saying they've changed and want to regain the trust of the customer