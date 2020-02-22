I have been a victim of ID theft. Checks were deposited, they bounced but money was withdrawn at the bank branch. The signatures on the bounced checks and the withdrawal slips were not even close to my signature.

To make matters worse, the bank decided to close my credit card. Their investigation was just a bunch of runarounds, wasting my time and giving me false hope.

My credit now says that I disagree with the closing of my credit card. It just could not be more obvious that the bank who is paying $3 billion in civil lawsuit is desperate to make something from this crime against me. They are just making it harder for me to resolve this situation, allowing them to upcharge me and ruin my credit. Their actions are malevolent and misleading since they had commercial campaigns saying they've changed and want to regain the trust of the customer.

What kind of lawyer can help resolve this situation besides a consumer rights lawyer?