It's my understanding that, right now (Feb 21) at least, I can put money into an IRA and have it count towards my 2019 taxes (if I haven't filed yet) instead of my 2020 taxes.

Can I do the same for business expenses? I got a 1099-MISC last year and I'm wondering if I can deduct that off of my taxes for 2019 (I haven't yet filed) instead of my 2020 taxes.