I am a NRA in Columbus, Ohio. I am trying to file my Columbus income tax. Having had an internship in Palo Alto, CA for 3 months in summer my CA W2 from internship shows no local taxes paid. Therefore I owe Columbus for that sum. But on the state level, Ohio recognizes the state income tax I paid to CA and provides a credit for that sum in my Ohio tax return.

My question is, given that Palo Alto does not tax income separately but is probably getting a percentage from CA state taxes collected, may I show some percentage of my CA W2 state income tax as local tax and get a credit from Columbus? If yes, how can I find this percentage?