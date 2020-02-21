0

I am a NRA in Columbus, Ohio. I am trying to file my Columbus income tax. Having had an internship in Palo Alto, CA for 3 months in summer my CA W2 from internship shows no local taxes paid. Therefore I owe Columbus for that sum. But on the state level, Ohio recognizes the state income tax I paid to CA and provides a credit for that sum in my Ohio tax return.

My question is, given that Palo Alto does not tax income separately but is probably getting a percentage from CA state taxes collected, may I show some percentage of my CA W2 state income tax as local tax and get a credit from Columbus? If yes, how can I find this percentage?

You cannot assume anything when figuring your income taxes. Everything you claim must be documented. If there is no item on the W-2 showing local income tax, then there was no local income tax. In some states they allow the local jurisdiction to tax income (for example Maryland), in other states they don't (for example Virginia).

There is no way to estimate how state level income tax money flows to a local jurisdiction.

If Ohio is going to credit you with paying a local income tax, they will want to see either the W-2 or the California income tax forms, or both.

