I recently sold my rental property (owned for 5yrs, rented out for the last 3.5yrs) and netted $50k. I am currently under contract to purchase a new house for $55k down that I plan on living in. The seller is having a hard time finding a new residence and is asking for another month. This is fine with us as we are currently renting on a month to month basis.

I know, as it currently stands, I am set to pay capital gains tax on the $50k, which sucks. But, I am considering purchasing the house we have a contract on as an investment property and have the seller "rent" it for the next month. Will this let me file a Section 1031 exchange?

Edit: located in US

  • You intend to live in it after the first month? – Hart CO 17 mins ago
  • Correct. We plan on living in the new house fulltime but are flexible on the start date. – Nick Schild 11 mins ago
  • What is the problem with simply signing the contract to buy now, but putting the closing date one month later? Then you don't have to worry about renting it for a month. – DJClayworth 9 mins ago
  • @DJClayworth Nothing, that is our current plan. I just see a possible opportunity to pay fewer taxes next year. – Nick Schild 8 mins ago

