0

I understand that a monthly payment of a mortgage consists of principal and interest. At the beginning of a mortgage, most of the monthly payment goes towards the interest and only a small part towards the principal.

Now, assume I want to close the mortgage early. What happens then to the monthly payments already paid? Do they get recalculated because the interest on those should have been less?

In the corner case of paying back a 30 years loan after 1 year, most of my 12 monthly payments went towards an interest calculated based on 30 years, but now I'm paying it back much earlier. Would the drop in the interest be applied retrospectively or basically all those payments are lost?

|improve this question
New contributor
Botond is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • 2
    You are misunderstanding what's going on. The interest part of your monthly payment is the cost of borrowing the outstanding principlal for that month. The payments already made don't get recalculated, because you've already borrowed the money for that time. If you pay off the loan, you don't have to pay interest any more. – jamesqf 15 mins ago
2

What happens then to the monthly payments already paid? Do they get recalculated because the interest on those should have been less?

No - interest is calculated on the remaining principal.

The interest rate does not change over the life of the loan (assuming a fixed rate mortgage or the initial fixed period of an ARM), but the amount of interest decreases as you pay down principal.

If you make an additional payment, the interest rate does not change, but your remaining principal will be less that what the original amortization schedule indicated so your future payment will include less interest (and more principal).

If you pay off the loan completely, then you pay no more interest (because there is no more principal).

Would the drop in the interest be applied retrospectively or basically all those payments are lost?

Nothing is "lost". You paid interest on the remaining principal at the time of those payments, and will pay less interest (amount, not rate) going forward because your principal will be lower.

|improve this answer
2

Paying back a mortgage early does not reduce the interest rate. It reduces the interest payments because you pay the interest for less long, but it does not reduce the rate.

Let's say for the sake of simplicity that you take out a mortgage of $100000 at 12% over 25 years. You are initially being charged $12000 in interest per year, or $1000 per month. Let's say your payments are $1300.

At the start you are paying $1000 in interest per month. $300 of each payment is reducing the loan amount (principal).

Let's say you pay back the loan after making one payment. Your loan amount has reduced to $99700, so if you pay that you can pay off the loan. You don't get the $1000 back - that's the interest you paid to have the loan for a month. Your interest rate doesn't get recalculated - you pay approximately 1% of the amount you have outstanding on the loan each month.

In reality it is more complicated than that, and there are fees involved in early repayment. But that's the principle. Also all my numbers are approximate. 12% per year doesn't equate to exactly 1% per month for various reasons that are not important to the example.

|improve this answer

Your Answer

Botond is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.