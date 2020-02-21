I understand that a monthly payment of a mortgage consists of principal and interest. At the beginning of a mortgage, most of the monthly payment goes towards the interest and only a small part towards the principal.

Now, assume I want to close the mortgage early. What happens then to the monthly payments already paid? Do they get recalculated because the interest on those should have been less?

In the corner case of paying back a 30 years loan after 1 year, most of my 12 monthly payments went towards an interest calculated based on 30 years, but now I'm paying it back much earlier. Would the drop in the interest be applied retrospectively or basically all those payments are lost?