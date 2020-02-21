I have a residential house which has been told to me by my parents equal to 3 marlas in measurement. I wanted to measure it myself and searched the internet to know how many square feet in one marla in India. I got confused because I found two measurements of it . I wanted to know which measurement is right and used in India each for but did not get any satisfactory answer from the net. Please help me out this problem . There are two measurements 1. Big marla or 272 sq. feet 2. Small marla or 225 sq.feet. I want to know for what the big marla measurement is used or to measure which kind of land and for what the small marla measurement is used. Are both these right and used in India or which one of them is used in india, or which measurement of these is used in India to measure agriculture land and residential land separately? Please clear.