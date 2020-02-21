Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it's on-topic for Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Closed 7 mins ago.

New ETFs (Exchange-traded funds) enter the market every now and then, and existing ones get closed or liquidated frequently.

I am looking for a website (finance portal, or any particular section URL on the official exchange websites) where I can find the precise dates of launch of new ETFs, and similarly precise dates of closure of existing ETFs.

Have searched thoroughly on the net, including the exchange websites, but they only have info about stocks for IPOs, not for ETFs.

Anyone knows of a reliable source for ETF dates, please share the inputs.

