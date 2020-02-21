0

A friend of mine opened an LLC in october 2019. She has been recording all the expenses in the accounting without having any justifying (restaurant, hotels etc. etc). Same thing with salaries. She has been paying salaries to the employees without any paycheck, just making a money transfer. Isnt'it compulsory to have any evidence of the expenses or any other transaction? Isnt't compulsory to issue the paychecks for the employees? Thank you very much.

|improve this question
New contributor
Liza is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • Is there no record of the money transfers? Are they employees or independent contractors? I don't know that it's "compulsory" but it's a darn good idea in case she ever gets sued or audited. – D Stanley 29 mins ago

Your Answer

Liza is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.