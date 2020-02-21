A friend of mine opened an LLC in october 2019. She has been recording all the expenses in the accounting without having any justifying (restaurant, hotels etc. etc). Same thing with salaries. She has been paying salaries to the employees without any paycheck, just making a money transfer. Isnt'it compulsory to have any evidence of the expenses or any other transaction? Isnt't compulsory to issue the paychecks for the employees? Thank you very much.
Is there no record of the money transfers? Are they employees or independent contractors? I don't know that it's "compulsory" but it's a darn good idea in case she ever gets sued or audited. – D Stanley 29 mins ago