A friend of mine opened an LLC in october 2019. She has been recording all the expenses in the accounting without having any justifying (restaurant, hotels etc. etc). Same thing with salaries. She has been paying salaries to the employees without any paycheck, just making a money transfer. Isnt'it compulsory to have any evidence of the expenses or any other transaction? Isnt't compulsory to issue the paychecks for the employees? Thank you very much.