0

What is a good way to use trading volume as a feature in machine learning models for predicting stock prices? Z-score? Which period: day, week, month?

|improve this question
New contributor
Serhii Kushchenko is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Serhii Kushchenko is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.