I have property in a foreign country and my sister lives in and is a citizen of that country. I am a citizen of the USA. She in turn has property in the USA. Can we swap properties if they are within the limit of 1M USD without either of us being liable for U.S taxes. The current thought is to do the swap as a gift exchange E.g I gift my foreign property to her and she in turn either gifts me her property in the USA OR deposits some amount in my U.S accounts through normal banking channel. Is this "gift exchange" legal ? We may be liable for taxes in the foreign land which we are willing to pay but the question is about being able to do so from a US perspective and avoiding US taxes as part of the swap